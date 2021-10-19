Jennifer Lopez has reportedly taken her $25 million penthouse off the market.

The 52-year-old star first put the Manhattan property up for sale in October 2017 for $26.5 million before giving it a $2 million price cut in 2019 but is said to have been unable to find a buyer.

According to the New York Post, J-Lo delisted the home - which boasts four bedrooms and eight bathrooms - on October 13 after struggling to sell.

She bought the property in 2014 for $20.2 million, and it's said the 'Jenny From The Block' hitmaker didn't receive a single offer in the four years it was up for sale.

According to the listing, the penthouse is located at the Whitman building and overlooks Madison Square Park with 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living.

There's a private elevator landing leading you to the fifth floor, as well as a secure entry foyer opening into an impressive room with a skylight and three French doors leading onto a terrace.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and dining area as well as being fully outfitted, including an Arclinea chef’s kitchen and a large island, plus open shelving and custom cabinets.

On the sixth floor, there is a primary suite with two en-suite bathrooms and another two outdoor terraces, with one off the main bathroom and the other the master bedroom.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Ben Affleck are reportedly planning to spent "the holidays together" after rekindling their romance earlier this year.

A source said: "They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

The 'On the Floor' singer, who has 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - are both keen to spend time with their kids and each other over the holiday season.

The insider added: "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."