Kim Kardashian West has given Kanye West $3 million for the contents of their home.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has agreed to buy the Los Angeles abode from her estranged husband, with $20 million - the same as the original outlay on the property - going to the 'Stronger' hitmaker for the building and the additional sum for “all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances’ collectibles, silver and art currently located in said Residence.”

According to documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court last week and obtained by People magazine, the house was appraised by an independent expert in June 2020.

Kim and Kanye - who have children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm together - bought the house in 2014 and worked extensively with architect Axel Vervoodt to create their dream, all-white, family home.

After living with the 40-year-old beauty's mom, Kris Jenner, during the renovations, the family finally moved into the property in December 2017.

Four months later, Kris revealed the value of the abode had skyrocketed from the $20 million the pair - who split in February this year - had paid for it to a staggering $60 million.

Despite the purchase, Kanye - who has legally changed his name to Ye - won't be left homeless as last month, it was claimed he'd splashed out almost $60 million on a beachfront property in Malibu.

A source said: "With views of the Pacific Ocean, the house has straight angles … with an emphasis on light. It clearly takes a very specific buyer to appreciate this home.

It was on the market … for over a year before Kanye bought it. It's perfect for Kanye … He is very happy to be the new owner of this incredible house."

The 44-year-old rapper has also put his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, up for sale for $11 million.