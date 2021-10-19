Ed Sheeran would "hate" for his daughter to suffer from depression.

The 'Shape of You' singer admitted he is concerned that 14-month-old Lyra - who he has with wife Cherry - will grow up to experience "real lows" for no fathomable reason because mental health issues run in his family.

Speaking on a Swedish TV show, Ed said: “I don’t want her to have the ability to have real lows.

“I would hate for her to have that. I know she will, as it runs in my family. But I would hate for her to feel sad and not know why.”

Ed has said that he experienced a relapse of his mental health problems during the Covid-19 lockdown and said that he stopped working but ultimately realised making music was the most helpful thing he could do.

He said: “I just got sad. Any major thing that happens in my life, the most positive thing I can do from that is write a song.”

The 30-year-old star previously admitted he has a "very addictive personality" and "sees no point" in having just one drink so could relate to moments in Sir Elton John's autobiography, 'Me', when he talks about his days of bingeing on food and alcohol because his own behaviour has been very similar.

He said: "I have a very addictive personality. Very, very addictive personality.

"I'm reading Elton John's book at the moment and there are so many things that he did that I do.

"He would be like, 'I would just go on an ice cream binge and eat four f***ing desserts until I throw it up', and I was like, 'I've done that before'.

"Or his martini binges, where he sees how many he can drink. And I'm like, 'I've done that before too'.

"I see no point in having a glass of wine. I'd rather have two bottles

"He ends up getting really f***ing sad and depressed and all of these things can can add to that."