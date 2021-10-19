Prince George has been learning about climate change.

The eight-year-old royal - who is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - has already begun to understand the problems global warming have caused to the planet, such as "storms, floods, droughts and fires", his grandfather Prince Charles has revealed.

Staunch environmentalist Charles said in new children's documentary 'COP26: In Your Hands': "I am old enough to have a grandson.

"Like you, he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms and floods, droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world."

The 72-year-old prince admitted his own awakening didn't come until he was older than George but his commitment to create a better world to allow nature to "thrive" spans decades.

He added: "When I was his age, people had no idea about the damage we were doing. But by the time I was a teenager, I started to see that if we didn't stop polluting our planet, we would face a very dangerous future indeed.

"This is why I've spent so much of my life trying to warn that we have to operate in ways which can make nature thrive, not suffer."

Chrles urged viewers watching the documentary - which can be seen on Sky Kids, Sky News and NOW TV - to remember the "important part" they have to play in the future of the planet.

He said: "We have forgotten that we have to put back into nature as much as we take out — and you have an important part to play in this.

"Their voices matter, and so does yours. Your future depends upon the future of the planet."

The documentary has been released ahead of the CO26 UN Climate Change conference, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, from 31 October to 12 November.

It features six teenage activists from around the world, who "highlight the devastating impact climate change has had on their corners of the Earth."