Adele suffered "anxiety attacks" amid her marriage breakdown.

The 'Easy on Me' singer's divorce from Simon Konecki and the impact on their nine-year-old son Angelo is explored on her upcoming album '30' and she's revealed one of the songs contains a message about the youngster while she was feeling "really frightened" and struggling on the inside.

She said: “It’s in the song about my son, it’s at the end, in the outro. I was really frightened.

“I was having an anxiety attack and I called my best friend to try to talk to her to calm me down but she didn’t bloody answer.

“It shines some light on ... I’m talking about my son in the rest of the song, and once I put him to bed I can stop putting on that brave face.”

Adele - whose father Mark passed away earlier this year - is thankful she has music as a "comforter" and not only is she hoping the album will help her to "heal", she also wants it to provide comfort to others who are struggling in similar situations.

Speaking on Australian radio show 'Carrie & Tommy', Adele said: “More than ever, I’ve realised how important music is as a comforter.

“I decided to go all in with this one [album], not only to heal myself but to maybe pass on any knowledge or tools that I might have learnt over the last few years. Because it’s been intense.”

And the 33-year-old star hopes one day the album will help Angelo understand his parents better.

When asked what she hopes Angelo will take away from his track, she said: “So often mum is mum and dad is dad, and who they are outside that role is never really discussed in childhood. So it’s more that.

“And when he does get older he will understand, because life is going to hit him as well, of what I was going through.

“I think every parent or child or a parent who has had to be distant, emotionally, at some point in their lives, because of a separation... I could’ve bloody done with it when younger.”