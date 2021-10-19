Jennifer Gates found it "challenging" planning her wedding amid her parents' divorce.

The Stanford University graduate married equestrian Nayel Nassar over the weekend and she is thankful their relationship has offered some brightness during a difficult period which saw her dad, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and mom Melinda Gates separate after 27 years of marriage, as well as her full-on schedule as a medical student and her new spouse's training regime.

She told Vogue magazine: “It’s been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions. But our love for one another has been a constant. Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true.”

"Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat."

The 25-year-old beauty detailed how strict their nuptials were in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She continued: “We made the decision that all guests must be fully vaccinated and receive a negative test result prior to the wedding.”

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to gather with our loved ones safely. We know others aren't as lucky, especially as the pandemic continues to devastate communities in the United States and around the world.”

Ahead of the wedding, Jennifer and Nayel were advised to keep the day focused on themselves and they were grateful for the tip.

She said: "One piece of advice we were given [throughout the planning process] was to remember that this day is about us and our love.

"I think we really kept that at the center of our minds while planning, and we also tried to ensure that our families and friends were able to enjoy themselves."