Gamers to wait until February 2022 for Elden Ring

‘Elden Ring’ has been delayed until February 25, 2022.

The highly-anticipated game – developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment – was due out January 21, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S but has now been delayed by a month.

Announced in a post on Twitter, the ‘Elden Ring’ team wrote: “ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience.”

The team then went on to announce that there will be a Closed Network Test for the game in November.

The Closed Network Test is for console only and “is a test to improve the quality of the product, and playing the network test will be free.”

The test will run from November 12-15 and players can take part by registering on the ‘Elden Ring’ website before November 1.

