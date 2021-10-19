The much-anticipated 'Minecraft Deep Dark' updated has been delayed.

The update, originally a part of the Caves & Cliffs update, was such a huge overhaul to 'Minecraft' that it needed to be split into two parts.

The deep dark caves were planned to be added in the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update.

Whilst the Caves & Cliffs part 2 update is still expected this year, the Deep Dark Caves, along with the Warden, are being pushed back to 2022.

It’s likely they may release with the latest update announced by Mojang during Minecraft Live, The Wild.

The Wild will see a revamp of existing biomes that are uninteresting to players.

Birch biomes will be revamped, along with mud and new mud blocks, Frogs, new swamps and even boats with a chest, for the traveller who doesn’t pack light.