Legendary Namco pixel artist Hiroshi 'Mr Dotman' Ono has died at the age of 64.

The designer was confirmed to have passed on his official Twitter account on October 18 after being recently hospitalised for "suspected autoimmune hepatitis”.

Ono was a graphic artist who joined Namco in 1979 and stayed until 2013, long after it had merged with Bandai.

During his time as a pixel artist at Namco, Ono created the sprites for 'Galaga' and worked as a graphic designer on 'Pac-Man', 'Dig Dug', 'Xevious' and many more titles. He was also involved in the cabinet and marquee design for 'Pac-Man' and created numerous other logos and pieces of cabinet art for other Namco games.

Due to the style of his pixel work and iconic sprite designs he was dubbed “Mr. Dotman" with his most revered work being the sprites he created for the space shooter 'Galaga'.

In a 2011 interview, Galaga’s creator Shigeru Yokoyama credited Ono as being responsible for the game's spritework, turning his initial concept art into the now iconic enemies.

Yokoyama said: "They were actually drawn by Hiroshi Ono, a designer who, from 'Galaga' onwards, became famous for drawing these kind of sprites. He became known as "Mr Dotman", an authority on pixel design, but these characters were the first he made.”

Since news of his death many figures in the video games industry have paid tribute to Ono's work and contribution to the industry.

Fellow Bandai-Namco employee and 'Tekken' game director Katsuhiro Harada posted on Twitter: "We pray for your soul. Thank you very much, Mr Hiroshi Ono."

Yuzo Koshiro - the composer of the music for Sega's 'Streets of Rage' - said: "I was impressed his pixel arts didn’t only inspire my generation strongly but also stood the test of time."