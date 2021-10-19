Anthony Joshua is to get his own Snapchat series.

The 32-year-old boxer will be the focus of the first UK Snap Original with 'A Fighting Chance with Anthony Joshua', which will see the former two-time heavyweight champion head back to his hometown of Watford to mentor the younger generation of the community and "give them a taste of a life and career of their dreams, while providing the direction to keep them on the straight and narrow."

The unscripted series, which is produced by SBX Studios, will premiere in 2022 and Anthony is excited about creating something "truly phenomenal".

He said: “I am really excited to team up with Snapchat and SBX Studios to create a Snap Original back in my hometown of Watford. Giving back is incredibly important to me, so I can’t wait to spend time with my local community and create something truly phenomenal."

And Snap are delighted to have signed AJ up for the series.

Vanessa Guthrie, Head of Original Content, said: “As we continue to expand Snap Original content outside of the US, we are thrilled to have the one and only Anthony Joshua share his personal and empowering story with our community in the UK.

"Snapchat is the home for talent who are passionate about telling authentic stories on mobile, and we look forward to continuing to work with UK talent and producers to create more shows for the UK and global audiences.”

Meanwhile, NBA star Stephen Curry will star in his own Snap Original, 'Level Up With Stephen Curry', which will see him mentor the next generation of stars and guide them to raise their game on and off the court, while boxer Ryan Garcia will offer an intimate exploration of mental health with 'The Fight Inside'.