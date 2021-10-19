Kerry Katona wishes her kids were more self-sufficient.

The 41-year-old star - who has Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 18, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, seven, from three relationships - admires Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim's son Woody for his decision not rely on hand-outs from his famous parents and wishes her own brood were more independent because only her eldest daughter is willing to work for what she wants, and her son is the only one of her children who will help out around the home to earn cash.

She wrote in her column for New! magazine: "Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim’s son Woody Cook has admitted he’s chosen to be self-sufficient because he doesn’t want to live off his parents’ financial success.

“I wish my bloody kids would do that!

“To be fair, Molly is like that but the rest of them definitely aren’t.

“Mind you, my Max is the only one who will do errands for pocket money. But the girls are always asking me for things."

The former Atomic Kitten singer insisted it is "so important" for young people to learn to fend for themselves.

She added: “I think it’s amazing that Woody has chosen to do that. It’s so important to get out into the real world and learn to stand on your own two feet.

“I’ve worked since I was 14 and I’ve paid for everything – my kids don’t have a bloody clue."

Meanwhile, after being forced to wear a suit made of her own rubbish for ‘Celebrity Trash Monsters’, Kerry admitted she was astonished by the backlash she’s received when she admitted to often buying takeaways for her brood.

She said: “I can’t lie, I hated every minute wearing that trash suit.

“I did an interview to promote the show and admitted I was embarrassed about how many takeaways I’d been feeding the kids. I got a bit of backlash!

“Someone told me it’s child abuse and said I neglect my kids. Get a grip, sweetheart.

“My kids ordering sushi is not child abuse. It’s not like they’re eating scraps out of the bin.

“They’re privileged to be having takeaways.”