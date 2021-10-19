Robot dogs are to start patrolling the streets with their very own robot guns.

Ghost Robotics unveiled its 'Vision 60' quadrupedal robot at the Association of the US Army’s annual conference, a prototype which came with a custom-made gun atop its head, although the weapon is not entirely autonomous.

CEO Jiren Parikh told New Scientist magazine: "It is fully controlled by a remote operator. There is a human controlling the weapon, there is no autonomy or AI.”

Right now it’s unclear whether Ghost Robotics and Sword International plan on attempting to sell the modified robot dog to the government, or what purpose they are intending to serve.

The official name of the robot dog is Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicle, or Q-UGV and while it stands at knee height can move at a speed of over 5ft per second, can carry up to 30lbs and is even capable of being submerged.

The robotics company teamed up with Sword International to supply the robotic pooch with a rifle known as a SPUR - or Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle. which can fire 10 rounds at a range of up to 1,200m.

Sword explained on their website: "[The Vision-60 features] safe, chamber, clear, and fire capabilities that allows for safe and reliable deployment of the weapon system – providing the operator an ability to load and safe the weapon at a distance. These features also provide the operator the ability to clear malfunctions, and safely unload the platform prior to recovery."

Other features include a thermal camera with 30x optical zoom, and anti-3rd Generation Night Vision coating for improved camouflage.

It comes after the Department of Defense introduced the robotic dogs to real-life Air Force operations in December of 2020 after testing them for the last couple of years.