Fleur East thought Chris Martin was joking when he asked her to sing with Coldplay.

The 'Sax' hitmaker was interviewing the 44-year-old singer on her Hits Radio show last week when he asked her to join them on stage at their gig at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire and she admitted the whole experience left her "mind blown" because it happened so quickly.

She said: "It’s been crazy this week. Interviewed Adele. Interviewed Coldplay then performed with Coldplay.

"[I wasn't expecting it] at all. I just told them there was a song on the album that I liked and Chris Martin was like, ‘Do you want to sing it with us?’ I was like, ‘Sorry?’ I thought he was joking.

"Next thing I know, got a call from his manager, go in for a PCR test, and then before I know it, I’m in for the sound check. Then I’m on the stage with Chris Martin singing live, at Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Mind. Blown.

"We then saw Ed Sheeran, and then I saw him at Hand he was like, ‘Fleur was amazing’. I was like ‘ What is life right now?’ Unbelievable.

"Not at all how I expected my week to go."

Fleur also interviewed Adele last week and joked she hoped to also be offered a guest slot singing with the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker when she performs live again.

Speaking at Nickelodeon Slimefest in Blackpool over the weekend, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I was hoping that when I told Adele I liked her new single she’d be like, ‘Come on! Come on tour with us.’ I’m just now expecting this every time!"

With the 33-year-old star hoping to get to work on new music soon, she admitted it would be a "dream" to have Coldplay appear on her album now they've established a musical connection.

Asked if she'd like to record a song with Coldplay, she said: Yes. That would be the dream. Come on Chris, I’ve scratched your back, you scratch mine. One day…"

