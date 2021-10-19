Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement was filmed for her family's upcoming Hulu show.

The 42-year-old star and Travis, 45, got engaged at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, over the weekend, and the magical moment was actually caught on camera.

A source explained: "Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's of course a big deal.

"Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis' kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel."

Kourtney's family are thrilled about her engagement.

The insider told People: "It was a beautiful celebration. Everyone is very happy for them. Her family loves Travis."

Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with Scott Disick - and Travis - who has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with Shanna Moakler - announced their engagement via social media.

And the Kardashian family have always been big supporters of their romance.

The brunette beauty has previously dated the likes of Scott and Younes Bendjima - but her family are particularly fond of the music star.

An insider explained: "Kourtney’s family is super supportive of the relationship and loves Travis.

"He has been a family friend for such a long time and Kourtney has been single for a while, so they're all very happy for her and think this is the healthiest relationship that she could be in."

The loved-up couple have been friends for years, but their relationship took a romantic turn earlier in 2021 and they're now looking forward to tying the knot.

Speaking about their burgeoning romance, an insider previously explained: "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple.

"They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."