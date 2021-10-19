Addison Rae is set to launch her own Snap Original series.

The 21-year-old actress - who rose to fame through TikTok - will star in 'Addison Rae Goes Home', which will premiere later this year.

The upcoming series will follow Addison as she returns to her hometown in Louisiana, after previously leaving the state in pursuit of stardom.

The actress has promised to give her fans a behind-the-scenes insight into her family life, and has also pledged to reveal a new side of herself to her audience.

Addison is currently one of the most-followed stars on TikTok, and she made her acting debut earlier this year, appearing in the Netflix romcom 'He's All That'.

Since then, she's signed a multi-picture deal with the streaming giant, which is set to develop a series of movies specifically for her.

Addison previously said: "Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams.

"I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Addison has also admitted that being cast in 'He's All That' was a career-changing moment.

She said at the time: "When I got the role, I was crying in the car hysterically and really just excited to show the world more of what I love to do and continue chasing the dreams that I've had since I was a little girl.

"It's definitely gonna be hard to prove to people how passionate and how much love I have for acting.

"There's a lot of weight that comes on with that, but it's something that I'm willing to take on and show people that this is truly who I am and what I love to do."