Louise Redknapp is reportedly "shocked" by ex-husband Jamie's decision to marry Frida Andersson.

The 46-year-old singer - who was married to the retired soccer star between 1998 and 2018 - was caught by surprise after it was revealed that Jamie and Frida recently tied the knot in London.

A source said: "Louise was quite shocked, she only found out very recently. They kept it very under wraps, nobody even knew they were engaged."

Louise and Jamie, 48, split shortly after she competed on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2016.

And the pop star now has "mixed emotions" about Jamie's decision to remarry.

The insider explained to OK!: "It's very mixed emotions for her, it's difficult because she's spoken quite openly about her regret. She's blamed 'Strictly' quite a lot but, unfortunately, you can't turn the clock back."

Jamie was eager to have his kids - Beau, 12, and Charley, 17 - attend the wedding at a registry office in Chelsea.

And it was through their children that Louisa learned about the marriage.

The source added: "He wanted his sons to walk in with him but it was a very small affair. She only knew because the boys were there."

Louise previously admitted that she regrets not putting more effort into saving their romance.

She explained: "I should have paused and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn’t do it any more.

"I wish I’d tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: just slow down. Don’t run.

"Because once you run too fast, you can’t make up the ground you’ve lost. Stop, say what you need, say what you think, don’t be afraid to say what’s really going on. You don’t have to be quiet."