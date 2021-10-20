Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have a "secret code" they use to text each other.

The 'Freaky Friday' co-stars - who appeared opposite each other in the classic 2003 body swap comedy - still keep in touch, and the 'Halloween Kills' actress has revealed how they confirm each other's identity with a reference to Justin Timberlake's hit 'Like I Love You'.

Jamie told Yahoo Entertainment: "Lindsay and I were doing a scene in a car and there was a lot of time in between takes.

“And there’s a rap in the middle of that song by Clipse. She and I were trying to learn the words. And we were sitting there with a pad.

“We were writing them down, and then we would do the scene, and then we’d play the song and try to lip-synch the few words that we knew.

"I’m telling you, we laughed. And that is my secret code with her. ‘What was the song we were lip-synching to in the car?’ ”

While the interviewer pointed out Jamie just "gave away the code", the 62-year-old star insisted she and Lindsay have "another" code to use.

Meanwhile Lindsay, 35, recently revealed she's launching her own podcast after signing a deal with media company Studio71 and she's promised fans there will be "intimate conversations" on air.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast.

"I'm looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries."

Studio71 also made the announcement on social media and teased a "never-before-seen side" of the actress.

The company said: "Studio71 is excited to announce that actress, singer, and entrepreneur @lindsaylohan has partnered with us to launch her first-ever podcast.

"We cannot wait for listeners to hear this never-before-seen side of Lindsay!"

Moorea Smith - senior talent relations manager for podcasts at Studio71 - added: “With her unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur, we are so excited for her to take the mic and share her thoughts and opinions with the world.”