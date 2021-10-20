Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry have finalised their divorce.

The 46-year-old former 'The Talk' co-host and the 56-year-old singer have officially ended their marriage, nearly two years after they split, and have also been granted joint legal custody of their six-year-old son Rhodes.

A partial judgment was filed on Friday (15.10.21), and in the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, it was revealed that the pair mediated and reached the decision to not pay child support to each other.

The exes also reached an agreement regarding their finances and assets.

The former couple filed for legal separation in December 2019 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, and, in May, they agreed on the details surrounding separating their assets.

The 'Conners' actress - who has two other children, Levi, 17, and Sawyer, 14, with former partner Ali Adler - submitted a stipulated judgement package to the court which featured the terms she and the 4 Non-Blondes singer had agreed on.

Before their split could be officially recognised by law, a judge needed to sign off on the settlement.

Sara and Linda's split came at a time of big changes for the 'Roseanne' actress because she also decided to quit the talk show 'The Talk'.

She explained: "This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I've decided it's time for me to leave the show.

"I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult... Last season, I did 'The Conners' as you know and was also producing and here.

"I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I'm being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, or time for myself and as I've continued on, I'm starting to develop more things to produce and I'm having opportunities to act and feeling like I don't know how I'm gonna do it all."