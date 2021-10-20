Lily Allen is reportedly set for a role in a major BBC drama.

The ‘Smile’ singer has impressed Beeb bosses with her run in ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ at the Noel Coward Theatre in London’s West End, and the broadcaster wants to work with her in the future.

A source told The Sun’s TV Biz Column: “Lily has made quite a big impression with one or two key decision-makers at the corporation who were pleasantly ­surprised by how good she was on stage.”

Chiefs are said to be searching for the right role for her, but ultimately, the decision is in the hands of the casting teams.

The insider added: “If her turns on the West End stage are anything to go by, she stands a good chance of getting a great role.”

In the play, the 36-year-old singer portrayed Jenny, a woman convinced her house is haunted and as she attempts to make her friends and family believe her.

Lily - whose co-stars in the production include ‘EastEnders’ actor Jake Wood - admitted she was anxious about the response to her performance, as she previously said: "I'm dreading it."

And she revealed she was planning to read the reviews, even though she knows they could be negative.

She explained: "I mean, I think it's pretty unavoidable, really. Because I do quite a lot of promotion with my Twitter, Instagram, and you're always trying to use those kind of things in order to [promote the show]. But I'd need to read them to see if they're good or bad, to see whether I post them up or not."

Acting runs in Lily’s family as her father is ‘Pembrokeshire Murder’ star Keith Allen, 68, who played the serial killer John Cooper, while her 35-year-old brother Alfie Allen played Theon Greyjoy in fantasy epic ‘Game of Thrones’.

In 2019, the two siblings appeared alongside each other in 2019's 'How To Build A Girl', in which Lily appeared as Elizabeth Taylor.

Lily's last album was 2018's 'No Shame', while she has since released 'What You Waiting For? (Popcaan Remix)' in 2019, and last year she appeared with Flo Milli on Benee's hit 'Plain'.