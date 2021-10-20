Emma Raducanu has been announced as the new face of Dior.

The 18-year-old tennis ace - who has become a household name after her performances in the US Open last month - has joined the fashion house as an ambassador for Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections, as well as the brand's skincare and make-up ranges.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine, she said: "Maria Grazia's work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique.

"The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice."

The partnership comes after Emma - who has already signed up as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. - appeared at the Met Gala in a gown from Dior's resort 2022 collection.

She added: "It felt heavenly! Being able to wear a dress like that made with all the magic in the Dior ateliers was a totally unique experience.

"The detailed embroidery was exceptional and I was so honoured to attend my first movie premiere in it.”

The athlete also took to Twitter to reveal her joy over her new role.

She wrote: "Very excited to join this iconic house, thank you @Dior".

Last month, Emma was revealed as the face of Tiffany and Co., and she described the opportunity to work with the jewellery brand as an "honour".

She wrote on Instagram: "Very excited to join the iconic @tiffanyandco family as a House Ambassador.

"Being able to wear these special jewellery pieces over the past few weeks has been an honour!"

The court sports superstar became the first-ever qualifier to make it into a Grand Slam final after she beat Maria Sakkari in straight sets, in the US Open semi-final last month.

Raducanu won an impressive 10 matches and 20 sets in a row at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and The Duchess of Cambridge are among those to congratulate her on her history-making success.

Duchess Catherine even played tennis with the teenager - who hails from Kent, England - as they celebrated her win.

The 39-year-old royal – who is an avid fan of the sport and patron of the Lawn Tennis Association – met up with her at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, London, and she marked her homecoming by chatting with the duchess before a quick game of doubles.

Raducanu was impressed by Catherine's skills and described her forehand as "incredible".