Travis Barker had a "really big" hand in the design of the "flawless" custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian.

The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder's sister Kim Kardashian West's two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.

Speaking to People, the jeweller spilled: "It’s a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone. I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it.

"He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy."

Kim, 40, was the first person to show off her 42-year-old sibling's giant rock in a clip shared to her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, fans look set to witness Sunday's (17.10.21) engagement on Kourtney's family's upcoming Hulu show.

The loved-up pair got engaged at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, over the weekend, and the magical moment was actually caught on camera.

A source explained: "Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's of course a big deal. Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis' kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel."

Kourtney's family are thrilled about her engagement.

The insider said: "It was a beautiful celebration. Everyone is very happy for them. Her family loves Travis."

Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with Scott Disick - and the Blink-182 drummer announced their engagement via social media.

And the Kardashian family have always been big supporters of their romance.

The brunette beauty has previously dated the likes of Scott and Younes Bendjima, but her family are particularly fond of the 45-year-old music star - who has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with Shanna Moakler.

An insider previously explained: "Kourtney’s family is super supportive of the relationship and loves Travis.

"He has been a family friend for such a long time and Kourtney has been single for a while, so they're all very happy for her and think this is the healthiest relationship that she could be in."

The power couple have been friends for years, but their relationship took a romantic turn earlier in 2021 and they're now looking forward to tying the knot.

Speaking about their burgeoning romance, an insider previously explained: "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple.

"They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."