Blue Ivy Carter makes a cameo appearance in Beyonce and Jay-Z's bonus 'Date Night' ad for Tiffany & Co.'s About Love campaign.

The nine-year-old daughter of the power couple - who are also parents to four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir - is seen running behind her mom and dad who are travelling in style in a Rolls-Royce just like the one from the iconic rom-com 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' in the glamorous promo.

Their little girl then jumps in the classic car and sits between the pair, and her father fiddles with her glasses, before a giant dog joins them for the ride and sits on Blue's lap.

The power couple's romance is the centre of the campaign for the luxury jewellery brand, which laucnhed last month.

In a statement, the 'Crazy in Love' pair said: "Love is the diamond that the jewellery and art decorate."

The Destiny's Child star and the hip-hop legend also created a dazzling film for the brand filmed by Jay-Z on a Super 8 camera.

Soundtracked to Beyonce's version of 'Moon River', originally performed by the late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's', in which her character, Holly Golightly, is obsessed with their jewellery, the short was shot at the breathtaking Orum House in Los Angeles.

In the original clip, Beyonce is wearing the stunning Tiffany Yellow Diamond - one of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered - which has only been worn a handful of times.

Hepburn wowed in the rare diamond in promo snaps for 'Breakfast At Tiffany's', while Lady Gaga borrowed it for the Oscars in 2019, and Gal Gadot's character, Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, wears a replica in the upcoming mystery thriller movie, 'Death on the Nile'.

Jean-Michel Basquiat's painting Equals Pi also features as it's a "common thread throughout the Carter's love story".

Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications at Tiffany's, said: "Beyonce and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values.

"We are honoured to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

Tiffany's agreed to donate $2 million to Black colleges and universities in the US for scholarships and internships on behalf of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Earlier this year, Blue became the second-youngest winner of a Grammy Award, when she and Beyonce took home the Best Music Video prize for 'Brown Skin Girl', while the youngster also "inserted herself" into Beyonce's Icy Park Adidas x Ivy Park campaign shoot.