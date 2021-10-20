Sylvester Stallone has offered Tyson Fury a part in the new 'Expendables' movie.

The 'Rocky' legend was amazed by the British fighter's heavyweight title boxing victory over Deontay Wilder earlier this month. He described the bout as "the fight of the century" and as "great theatre".

In a video message congratulating Fury for his victory, Sly said: "It couldn't happen to a better guy."

The 'Rambo' actor continued: "I think you have a fantastic career in movies. So, the next 'Expendables'? Done deal!"

Sly has been working on the fourth installment of 'The Expendables' and will star alongside Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox and Andy Garcia in the action flick.

The Hollywood icon has also confirmed that he will exit the series after this film and confessed that it was "bittersweet" to be "passing the baton" to Jason and his "capable hands".

He wrote on Instagram: "EXPENDABLES finale for me

"Today is my last day of filming … Heading home. So they go (sic)"

Sly said in a video: "I just finished a very successful stunt and it's time to be moving on.

"I'm enjoying it, but it's always bittersweet when something you've been attached to I guess since 12 years.

"I'm ready to pass the baton on to Jason and his capable hands."

Sly admits that he enjoys providing "the human touch" and "escapism" in his films in addition to lots of action.

The 75-year-old actor said: "The greatest thing is being able to provide films [and] entertainment [where] maybe there’s a little message in there, because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch.

"Not so much the action; the action is self-evident. But it’s just relating to the audience in a way that they can identify with whatever the mission is, with the characters at hand.

"Just providing escapism, and hopefully there's a little something extra in there."