Halle Berry feels like it's “finally [her] time” for true love with boyfriend Van Hunt.

The ‘Monster’ actress has reflected on her romance - which she went public with in September last year - and described her partner as the "right one".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I mean because it’s my time. It was finally my time and the right one finally showed up.”

The 55-year-old star and her boyfriend, 51, appeared on the red carpet together for the ELLE 'Women in Hollywood Celebration' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles this week, as Halle donned a floral Dundas x Revolve gown and Van opted to sport a purple suit.

The loved up couple went public with their relationship in last year and they seem to enjoy showing off their romantic union.

The news was confirmed on Halle’s Instagram where she posted a photo of herself wearing one of his tour t-shirts, with the caption, “Now ya know…”

Earlier this year, the singer and record producer opened up about his girlfriend being his new song-writing muse and transforming him into a new person while teasing new music.

The ‘Use in Case of an Emergency’ star said: "I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise.

"The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life."

The comments flooded with support messages, and when one wrote "love wins", the ‘Catwoman’ star responded alongside a red heart emoji: "I truly believe that. I'll never stop fighting for love."

And when another fan wrote, "You give me hope. We are the same age.. twice divorced.. I'm disenchanted with dating and then I see you two," Halle was quick to encourage her.

She wrote: "Never give up on love ... Keep your heart open it will find you!"

Halle has eight-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Oliver Martinez, while she was previously married to Eric Benet and David Justice and has 13-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry.