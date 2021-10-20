Facebook is reportedly planning to change its name as a part of a rebrand.

US technology blog The Verge has claimed that the announcement could be made at the Facebook Connect conference on October 28 or possibly even beforehand.

The report comes as the company's chief Mark Zuckerberg stresses that his company is focused on building the metaverse, an approach where people are present as avatars online and move through a digital representation of the real world.

The Verge has reported that the rebrand could help Facebook to separate its social networking platforms, which also include Instagram and WhatsApp, from its metaverse work - which includes smart glasses in conjunction with Ray-Ban and the VR-headset Oculus.

Facebook has also been working on a virtual reality version of the platform called Horizon, and The Verge claims that the company's new name could be related to that project.

Zuckerberg has placed emphasis on Facebook becoming a "metaverse business" and the social media giant recently announced plans to hire 10,000 people across the EU.

The Facebook boss has previously described has hailed the metaverse as "the successor to the mobile internet".

He said: "It's a virtual environment. We can be present with people in digital spaces. And you can kind of think about this as an embodied internet that you're inside of rather than just looking at. And we believe that this is going to be the successor to the mobile Internet.

"You're going to be able to access the metaverse from all different devices and different levels of fidelity from apps on phones and PCs to immersive virtual and augmented reality devices.

"Within the metaverse, you can build a hang out, play games with friends, work, create and more. You're basically going to be able to do everything that you can on the internet today, as well as some things that don't make sense on the Internet today like dancing."

The social media firm has refused to comment on the reports.