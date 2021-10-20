Google has unveiled the Pixel 6 smartphone.

The device contains the tech company's first self-designed computer chip - the 'Tensor' processor.

Google says that the processor enables new features that are powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is also the first phone in the Pixel series with a Pro model that aims to compete at the top end of the smartphone market.

Rick Osterloh, Google's head of devices, told BBC News: "The whole goal when we started was to reach this point.

"Really, this is our original vision that we're finally able to get to after building a lot of capabilities both in technology and in product development capabilities."

Google's Pixel line has often been priced in the middle of the market but the Pixel 6 will be closer to the cost of top-end devices, although Osterloh insists that the technology is worth the extra cost.

He said: "Obviously, there's a lot of technology and these are expensive, for sure, but we're trying to offer users good value despite the fact that these are flagships."

Osterloh also praised the quality of the new smartphone's camera, which has a higher-resolution screen and a faster screen refresh rate on the Pro model.

He said: "For a long time, Pixel has been known for awesome photography, which is truly a function of our ability to do AI-driven, machine-learning-driven improvements to the camera experience.

"With this new platform, with Tensor, we've literally designed the platform to be able to support the most cutting-edge work we have in all aspects of AI."