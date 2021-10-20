Amazon has launched the household robot Astro.

The robot has been designed to "help with everyday tasks" and can complete a variety of domestic activities, such as patrolling the home to monitor unusual activity and working with an upcoming Alexa service to help caregivers stay in touch with "aging loved ones".

Users can programme the robot to learn a map of their home where advanced learning algorithms and sensors allow it to move around autonomously.

The company adds that Astro will "hang out close by at the ready" when the robot is not used.

Even when the owner is not home, users can programme Astro can be used to check specific rooms in the house via an integrated app.

Amazon said: "When you're away, use the Astro app to see a live view of your home, check in on specific rooms and viewpoints and get activity alerts.

"If you want to see if you left the stove on, or to confirm you have all the ingredients you need for dinner in the pantry while you’re still at the store, you can send Astro to check or use its built-in periscope camera to take a better look."

The robot can also be trained to recognise family members using a feature called visual ID. If the robot comes across someone it doesn't know, it will send an alert to the owner.

Astro is also able to deliver a household item or call to a specific person once it has learned how to identify them.

Amazon has aimed to give the robot a personality to help interact with users. Astro communicates with digital eyes on a rotating screen, as well as through body movements and "expressive tones".