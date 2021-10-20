Queen Elizabeth has cancelled an upcoming trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice.

The 95-year-old monarch - who was recently seen using a walking stick at an engagement - is "disappointed" that she cannot visit the country, and she is looking forward to doing so "in the future".

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

She was due to arrive in Hillsborough in County Down, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday afternoon (20.10.21), where she was going to attend a church service to commemorate the centenary of the foundation of Northern Ireland.

Elizabeth has hosted a number of events in the last few days, such as a global investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening (19.10.21), and last week, she appeared at the Senedd, the Welsh Assembly.

She was also at Westminster Abbey last Tuesday, where she used a walking stick in public for the first time.

Currently, the queen is remaining at Windsor Castle until heading to Glasgow to take part in the COP 26 climate change conference later this month.

During lockdown, she carried out 136 engagements over 130 days via video call. Next year, she is due to celebrate her 70th year on the throne, which is expected to herald a series of public events.