Caprice is not scared of turning 50.

The model will mark half a century on Earth on Sunday (24.10.21), and the star will do so without any fear because she has "more confidence than ever before".

She told Closer magazine: “When I was younger, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, 50 is scary, it sounds so old.’ But now that I’m here, it’s not so bad! Life is different but in some ways so much better. It’s not daunting to me.

“I have more confidence that I’ve ever had before and I’m happy – I feel empowered.”

If she had the choice to turn back the clock and be young again, the former 'Ladies of London' star would refuse to do so.

She said: “Some people ask me, ‘Do you want to go back to your 20s?’ Hell no! Count me out. I partied my a** off and I wouldn’t change anything, but would I want to go back? No way.”

Caprice admitted she has "lived for the moment" since being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017.

She said: "It sounds cliché, but I’ve lived for the moment ever since. I’ve learned so many life lessons – that’s the beauty of life.”

One of her biggest sources of joy is for the former Playboy model is her eight-year-old sons, Jett, and Jax, who she shares with her husband of two years, venture capitalist Ty Comfort, 53, who has three kids from a previous marriage.

She said: “When I had kids, I was so ready, and when I got married I was so ready. I’m an older mum, but I did it just at the perfect time for me. Motherhood is the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I’m thankful it all worked out.”

In addition to embracing being a mum, she has learnt to love the changes to her body, however is not ruling out plastic surgery.

She added: “I’m not as skinny as I used to be, I used to be a size eight and now I’m a size 10, but I’ve accepted it.”