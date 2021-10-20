EA Sports has banned over 30,000 accounts for abusing a no-loss exploit in ‘FIFA 22’.

Over the weekend, EA had announced that they had resolved “an issue in FUT Champions that could allow players to leave a match without suffering a loss.”

At the time, EA revealed it would be “identifying players that exploited this issue and will be following up with them directly”.

Now, in an update posted to the EAFIFADirect Twitter account, EA has announced it has identified over 30,000 accounts which exploited the issue and has taken action against them.

In a statement, EA wrote: “We have identified over 30K active accounts that exploited this issue consistently and have suspended them from FIFA 22 online for 7 days, preventing them from participating in this week’s FUT Champions Finals.”

EA also linked to their Positive Play Charter, which in part reads: “EA is committed to building healthy communities. We’re not here to drop the ban hammer, unless we absolutely need to. We will take action to protect our players against harmful behaviors, cheating, harmful content, and illegal activities.”