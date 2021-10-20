‘Halo’ co-creator, Marcus Lehto, has announced that he has joined EA as a game director.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Lehto revealed that he is “building a new studio in the Seattle area working on first-person games” and said that he “can’t wait to share more about what we’re creating”.

Lehto, who was former creative director at Bungie, is best known as co-creator of the ‘Halo’ series and worked as art director on the original game, and sequels ‘Halo 2’ and ‘Halo 3’.

He left Bungie in 2012 and went onto start his own studio, V1 Interactive, which dropped its first game 'Disintegration' last year.

However, it didn't find an audience and the game's servers closed down - followed by the studio as a whole.

The company said in a statement: "We are sad to inform you that V1 Interactive is officially closing. We want to thank all the talented people at V1, both past and present, who helped make the last 5 years wonderful. And a heartfelt thanks to the amazing community that supported us."