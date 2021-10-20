Almost a decade since the last instalment, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Ubisoft are reportedly working on the next Splinter Cell game.

This follows a series of leaks and rumours that teased the project, until the news was confirmed by Video Game Chronicle.

Whilst there was a Splinter Cell game announced last year, it was, to the dismay of many fans, a VR only game exclusive to Oculus VR headsets.

The new Splinter Cell game is reportedly to appease fans who were not happy with the recent focus on VR games.

Ubisoft reportedly held testing sessions with some upcoming titles just before E3. They showed an early build of “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” remake, as well as a Splinter Cell style game.

Apparently, the game combined popular elements from previous Splinter Cell titles, along with new elements that may have taken inspiration from the recently rebooted Hitman series.

What do you want from a new Splinter Cell game?