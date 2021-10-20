Justin Bieber leads the nominations for the 2021 MTV EMAs, with eight nods.

Among the 27-year-old singer's potential haul is the coveted Best Artist accolade, which will see him go up against the likes of Doja Cat, who has six nominations.

Justin will also battle it out with Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd for the prize at the ceremony, which will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, which will broadcast live on MTV UK on Sunday 14th November at 8pm.

The 'Baby' hitmaker will also face off against Ed and Doja Cat in the Best Pop category - which also includes BTS, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo - and he has two nods for Best Song.

Justin has a double category nod for his 'Peaches' track, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and his and The Kid LAROI's 'STAY'.

But he will face stiff competition from Doja Cat once again, who will be out to win the award with tune 'Kiss Me More'.

Ed's 'Bad Habits' also has a nod, as does Olivia's 'Drivers License', and Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'.

Elsewhere, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon, Måneskin, and The Killers are up for the Best Rock gong, and one of either Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Joel Corry, Marshmello, Skrillex, and Swedish House Mafia will no doubt be buzzing if they scoop the Best Electronic accolade.

One category with many a beady eye on the winner will no doubt be whoever picks up the Biggest Fans prize.

The category features nods for the supporters of Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, BTS, Justin, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

2021 MTV EMAs, full list of nominations:

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish - Your Power

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best UK & Ireland Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

KSI

Little Mix

Best US Act (BEST LOCAL ACT*)

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift