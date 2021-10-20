Justin Bieber leads the nominations for the 2021 MTV EMAs, with eight nods.
Among the 27-year-old singer's potential haul is the coveted Best Artist accolade, which will see him go up against the likes of Doja Cat, who has six nominations.
Justin will also battle it out with Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd for the prize at the ceremony, which will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, which will broadcast live on MTV UK on Sunday 14th November at 8pm.
The 'Baby' hitmaker will also face off against Ed and Doja Cat in the Best Pop category - which also includes BTS, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo - and he has two nods for Best Song.
Justin has a double category nod for his 'Peaches' track, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and his and The Kid LAROI's 'STAY'.
But he will face stiff competition from Doja Cat once again, who will be out to win the award with tune 'Kiss Me More'.
Ed's 'Bad Habits' also has a nod, as does Olivia's 'Drivers License', and Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'.
Elsewhere, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon, Måneskin, and The Killers are up for the Best Rock gong, and one of either Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Joel Corry, Marshmello, Skrillex, and Swedish House Mafia will no doubt be buzzing if they scoop the Best Electronic accolade.
One category with many a beady eye on the winner will no doubt be whoever picks up the Biggest Fans prize.
The category features nods for the supporters of Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, BTS, Justin, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.
2021 MTV EMAs, full list of nominations:
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish - Your Power
Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. - Fight For You
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best UK & Ireland Act
Dave
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
KSI
Little Mix
Best US Act (BEST LOCAL ACT*)
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift