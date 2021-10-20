Gwyneth Paltrow's 15-year-old son feels proud of her Goop brand for selling vibrators.

The 49-year-old star has admitted her and ex-husband Chris Martin's boy told her how he used to be "really embarrassed" about her lifestyle company stocking the sex toys, but he is now pleased about it.

She said: "Can I tell you the sweetest thing? A few months ago he said, ‘You know, mom’ - out of nowhere - ‘I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators. And then I realised, no, this is great. You’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something, and that’s great. You’re a feminist.' "

Gwyneth was delighted by Moses' reaction, but thinks deep down he may still be embarrassed.

She said: "I'm sure he's still embarrassed, but at least he's putting a good spin on it."

Gwyneth admitted Moses doesn't even like seeing bra straps.

When asked why she didn't ask the teenager to take a naked picture of Gwyneth, which she posted on her Instagram last year to mark her 48th birthday, she said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "My son, he doesn't even want to see a bra strap. He's like, 'No.'

"He would not want to take that photo."

This comes after Gwyneth - who also has 17-year-old daughter Apple - admitted she is happy for her kids' teachers to take the lead when it comes to educating her children about sex.

She explained: "I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it.

"I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever, so I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts, and then I am there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal."