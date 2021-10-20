Prince William thinks there is “reason to be hopeful” about the future of the planet.

The 39-year-old royal insisted there is an “urgency” to tackling environmental issues but he thinks his recent Earthshot Prize initiative – which offered five winners £1 million each to progress their ideas to help the globe – shows it is possible to have a “more sustainable future”.

He told People magazine: "The urgency of the situation can't be overstated,

"But through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful.

"Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there.

“By recognising these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp."

At the end of Sunday’s (17.10.21) event, William – who was joined at the event by his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – announced the next ceremony will take place in the US.

And the prince is “thrilled” to be building on this year’s work.

He said: "This is just the start. I'm thrilled that in 2022, The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States, where we will continue to spread this vital message of urgency, optimism and action."

At the event, William dedicated the scheme to young people.

He said: "I want to say something to all the young people watching tonight. For too long, we haven't done enough to protect the planet for your future - but Earthshot is for you.

"In the next 10 years we are going to act. We are going to find the solutions to repair our planet. Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don't give up hope. We will rise to these challenges."