Alyssa Milano was arrested on Tuesday (19.10.21).

The 48-year-old actress was protesting with People For the American Way – for whom she serves as a board member – in front of the White House, calling for change ahead of the Senate vote on the Freedom to Vote Act on Wednesday (20.10.21).

She revealed on Twitter: "I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn't depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote.”

According to Deadline, an officer with the US Park Police had warned protesters they could be arrested due to a local misdemeanour law prohibiting crowding or obstructing streets and sidewalks, and the ‘Charmed’ star was arrested along with 24 others from her group.

Ahead of the demonstration, Alyssa had admitted she knew she was risking arrest with the demonstration.

She said in a video shared to Twitter: "I'm going to risk arrest today because in the last year, there have been 425 bills that have been introduced to restrict voting rights.

"So, I'm going to demand that our president do everything in his power to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the DC Statehood Act."

Clips of the star at the protest were shared on Twitter.

League of Women Voters of the US showed Alyssa standing in a crowd with a microphone shouting: "Show me what democracy looks like!"

Her fellow campaigners replied: "This is what democracy looks like!"