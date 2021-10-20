Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler went on "a couple of dates" after they split.

The 34-year-old reality star separated from the former NFL player - with whom she has children Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and five-year-old Saylor - in April 2020 after seven years of marriage but she admitted she had some doubts as to whether she'd made the right decision before realising the spark had gone completely.

Speaking on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, 'Off The Vine', Kristin said: "There's been times over the last 18 months where I'm like, 'Is this the right decision?'

"Jay [and] I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago. But we did! But then I was like … It's not there for me anymore."

And Kristin ultimately concluded that she didn't want to return to a "toxic relationship.

She added: "The thing with Jay is, we aren't getting our divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other.

"And so I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off.

"But that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, 'No, I know that I'm doing the right decision.' "

Because she grew up with divorced parents, the 'Very Cavallari' star knew she wanted her kids to see her happy and realise they are "better off" with their mom and dad apart.

She said: "I don't want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship because I got to see my mom [get] remarried and in a good relationship, so I knew what one was."

But if she and Jay didn't have kids, Kristin admitted she would "never talk to him again".