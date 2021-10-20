Dr. Dre was served divorce paperwork at his grandmother's funeral.

The music mogul has been locked in a contentious break-up from Nicole Young - who he split from over a year ago after 21 years of marriage - and on Monday (18.10.21) he was shocked when a process server arrived at a Los Angeles cemetery just as he was laying his elderly relative to rest.

Sources close to Dre told TMZ he was standing by his grandma's casket when the server tried to give him the papers, but insiders connected to Nicole insisted the 'I Need a Doctor' hitmaker wasn't approached until he was in the parking lot after the burial.

Regardless of where Dre was approached, he is said to have "recoiled in anger" and refused to take the documents.

The 56-year-old producer's insiders claim the process server then dropped the paperwork by the gravesite, but Nicole's sources told the outlet they were left in the parking lot.

The paperwork related to the payment of Nicole's attorney fees, as the judge presiding over their divorce had signed an order saying Dre owed a total of $1,550,000 but the 'Forget About Dre' singer believed that to be an error and he'd paid the full fee when he handed over $325, 433.

Nicole insisted the order is clear and her former husband owes a balance of $1,224,567.

The former couple have been battling bitterly over finances since going their separate ways but in July, Dre - whose real name is Andre Young - was told to pay Nicole $293,306 every month in spousal support in a temporary order.

Dre must pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership.”

The judge's decision - which includes the fact Dre must pay for Nicole's health insurance - is only temporary until a final decision is made.

The pair were declared "officially divorced" in June but they are still battling it out over the validity of a pre-nuptial agreement.

Dre is insisting the prenup stands, but Nicole claims the hip hop icon said he wouldn't enforce it and wants it to be declared invalid.

The 51-year-old former lawyer previously claimed Dre tore up multiple copies of the prenup after they married because he regretted "pressuring" her to sign it.

But Dre has denied pressuring Nicole to sign, or ever tearing up the document, and pointed out a clause within the agreement that stated any alterations must be in writing.