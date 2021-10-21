Freida Pinto is married.

The 37-year-old actress secretly tied the knot with Cory Tran - who she got engaged to in 2019 after two years of dating - because she didn't want to have to keep waiting to wed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked how her wedding planning was going on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Freida said: "We’re already married!

“It’s a very romantic story if you must know,” she laughed. “When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding, but then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it.

“So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California]."

The couple had a "perfect" day and the 'Slumdog Millionaire' actress was revealed to have avoided the stress of planning a huge wedding.

She added: "Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding.

“This was perfect. It was absolutely perfect. We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”

Freida - who is pregnant with her first child - previously admitted her life made more "sense" with Cory in it.

Announcing their engagement in 2019, she gushed on Instagram: "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. (sic)”