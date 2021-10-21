Issa Rae’s wedding was a “beautiful experience”.

The 36-year-old actress married Louis Diame in the South of France in July and she admitted she felt “so blessed” to have so many of her friends and family there to celebrate with them.

Speaking on ‘The Tamron Hall Show’, she said: “It was just a beautiful experience…

"I feel so blessed to be surrounded by people who took the time out to just come and celebrate, and that's something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life.”

But the ‘Hate U Give’ star found the day passed by very quickly.

She added: “People tell you that it goes by fast, and they're right. But my thing was, it was a party. At the end of the day, it was just a big party. And it was a lot of fun.

Meanwhile, Issa also explained she decided to end ‘Insecure’ at the end of the upcoming fifth season because she felt that was enough time to tell the characters’ stories and she doesn’t want the show to “overstay [its] welcome”.

She said: "I'm very conscious of people giving their time to the show and five years is a lot of time, and six years for some of us.

“And you know, from the writers to the crew to the actors, I knew, I'm like, 'We're gonna get tired of each other after maybe four years, five years. So let's cut it short while we still love each other.'

"And we do, we love each other so much. My mom was always like, 'Never overstay your welcome.' I'm just appreciative that people are gonna miss it. And you know, I hope that's still true when it ends."