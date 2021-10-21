Ray J is seeking joint custody of his two children.

The 'One Wish' hitmaker recently filed for divorce from Princess Love - with whom he has three-year-old daughter Melody and 21-month-old son Epik - and he's now asked the court to order them to share care of the kids and also to ensure the terms of their prenuptial agreement are adhered to.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Ray wants to be able to keep “miscellaneous jewelley and other personal effects” along with “earnings and accumulations before the marriage, during the marriage, and from and after the date of separation.”

In addition, the 40-year-old star claimed there are also “additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by their Prenuptial Agreement."

Ray filed for divorce earlier this month while he was in hospital battling pneumonia.

The latest filing is their third divorce petition.

He had filed paperwork to end his marriage last September, shortly after they had reconciled following Princess' divorce petition in May 2020, but they decided to give their romance another try.

The pair even moved to Miami in a bid to make things work.

On their decision to move their family from Los Angeles to Florida, Ray said at the time: "We're in a good place right now, we're in Miami, we're gonna move down to Miami, I don't think we're going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We've been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it's given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we're taking it one day at a time."

And although Ray admitted then he and Princess are "meant to be together", he stopped short of saying their romance was completely back on track.

He added: " We are together. Are we back together? I think that's a journey we've gotta take.

"I think that's just a journey we gotta take but we are together, we love being together.

"Now it's figuring out how we keep it consistent and enjoy life together and be good together, because I think we are meant to be together."