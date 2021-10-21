JoJo Siwa has reportedly split from girlfriend Kylie Prew.

The 'Dance Moms' alum is currently competing on 'Dancing with the Stars', and after rumours were rife that the couple had gone their separate ways after Kylie, 18, stopped being in the audience for the TV show, it's now been claimed the hearsay was true.

A source told Us Weekly: “JoJo and Kylie did break up. Some [of the ‘DWTS’] cast are aware about the breakup.”

The pair started dating less than a year ago and are said to have split earlier this month.

Despite the 18-year-old YouTube personality going through a "rough time", JoJo has been "handling" the show "very professionally" and is focusing all of her energy on the competition at hand.

The source added: “Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split.

“JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all.

“While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling ‘DWTS’ very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 per cent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

What's more, her dance partner Jenna Johnson, 27, has been "like a big sister to [JoJo]" amid the breakup.

Marking their one-month anniversary in February, JoJo gushed at the time: "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend ...

"And Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday! (sic)"

Meanwhile, JoJo previously admitted she is "proud" to be part of 'Dancing With the Stars' first same-sex couple.

The teenage entertainer - who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year - is excited to be breaking barriers and "changing the future" by dancing on the celebrity dance contest with a female professional partner.

She said: "When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' And I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!'

"It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' [moment], because I have such a kid demographic. It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that."