Alexa PenaVega's two-year-old son Kingston has severed his fingertip in an accident.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the toddler's digit got trapped in a bathroom door last week, and his middle finger "took the brunt of it".

She wrote: "While getting the kids ready for bed I shut Kingston's fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door. His first finger is bruised and a little bloody … but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip.

"Thank God for prayers and for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is.

"It took a minute for all of us to process what happened.

"If anything it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely.

"Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. Gosh I love my babies!"

Alexa - who also has kids Ocean, four, and five-month-old Rio, with her husband Carlos PenaVega - later shared another video on her social media to reassure fans Kingston is "doing great".

She said: "I wanted to make you a video to show you that little man is doing great.

"We are all closer than ever and we are so thankful for all of your prayers."

After telling all about the accident, some trolls hit out at the 'Spy Kids' star, accusing her of "slamming" the bathroom door.

In response, she wrote: "Social media can be really frustrating. But after seeing the comments about people questioning my parenting and assuming I slammed a door in a fit of rage... absolutely not. I simply closed the door. That is literally what happened. I know I will never be able to please everyone and people will be ugly to be ugly... and for those people all I can do is pray for them. (sic)"

Alexa welcomed her third child Rio back in May, and the star admitted just a month later she had already been dreaming about having another kid.

She captioned a family photo on her social media: "I had a dream I was pregnant again last night. I’m not mad at it."

The news comes after Alexa and Carlos had a tough few days after Rio’s birth, as the tot was admitted to the NICU (newborn intensive care unit).

Alexa wrote at the time: "SO.. we’ve been MIA these last few days. Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan. Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU. Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions. Much love and thanks to all the Nurses, Doctors from Maui to Oahu - who brought little Rio safely into this world. (sic)"