Billie Eilish is releasing her first perfume.

The 19-year-old singer first dreamed of creating her own fragrance "a million years ago" because she couldn't find the exact combination of scents she wanted, so she couldn't be happier with her new venture, which is simply titled Eilish.

She told Allure magazine: "I had the idea [to create a fragrance] million years ago. I've always wanted to do this. I was chasing this one scent that I had in my head of vanilla, amber, musk, cocoa, rose, and wood."

And the 'bad guy' hitmaker wanted the fragrance to be "mentally sexy" and to create a sense of intimacy between the wearer and those who can smell the scent on them.

She said: "I've always been infatuated by necks and collarbones and back muscles and shoulders and armpits. I've always thought they were really beautiful.

"I wanted to accentuate that beauty without making it about [sexualising bodies].

"It's not really supposed to be physically sexy. It's almost supposed to be mentally sexy." S

Billie admitted she "almost cried" when fragrance development company Parlux sent her a sample for the fragrance because it was exactly what she wanted.

She said: "I described in detail what it is that I wanted, what I loved idea-wise about it, how I wanted it to feel, the kind of warmth that I wanted it to have, and the memories that I have in the vanilla world.

"When they first sent me the sample to smell, I almost cried because it was so perfect. It was wild."

The metallic gold bottle is a miniature bust sculpture, with the head cut off above the nose and the detail concentrated around the neck area.

Billie said of the design: "[I want it to be] personal and relatable and intimate. I just want everybody to be able to see themselves in this bottle and see whoever they wanted to see in the bottle."