Abbey Clancy was given an 'ultimatum' by Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy was given an ultimatum by her husband Peter Crouch after she brought their puppy home.

The 40-year-old former soccer star was initially unhappy with the arrival of their puppy and even jokingly threatened to leave Abbey over the issue - but it didn't take too long for him to be won over by Jeffrey.

Speaking to Rochelle Humes on her 'My Little Coco' podcast, Abbey shared: "We got a puppy last March. Pete was like: 'If you literally bring one more living thing into this house, I'm gonna leave'."

Peter - who starred for Liverpool and England during his playing career - confessed that he was initially resistant to the idea.

He said: "The thing is, she said, 'You'll love him when we get him'. But I don't need to love another thing - there's loads of love in the house. Don't give me another thing to love!"

During the interview, Abbey confessed that it's always been her dream to live in a house full of pets.

The blonde beauty - who has Sophia, 10, Liberty, six, Johnny, three, and Jack, two, with Peter - explained: "I didn't have any pets growing up, so I'm sort of living all my childhood pet wishes through my kids - it's not even for them, it's for me."

Peter and Abbey celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this year, and to mark the occasion, they ate a KFC on the balcony of a plush London hotel.

The retired sports star had booked a chef to cook for the couple but Peter spotted an advert for the fried chicken chain en route to the hotel, and the pair ultimately couldn't resist the fast-food option.

Abbey said: "Pete booked an amazing hotel in London, we were looking forward to it for weeks because we'd been with the kids for months.

"He booked a chef and private terrace and on the way we saw a KFC poster and Pete was like, 'I really fancy a KFC'.

"So we cancelled the chef and had KFC on the balcony and watched the tennis and was asleep by 10pm - really boring but we loved it, getting that full night's sleep with no kids in the bed. It was great."

