Donald Trump is launching his social media network, TRUTH Social, next month.

The former President of the United States - who was trumped by President Joe Biden to take over power at The White House in January - has unveiled his next project in a bid to "fight back against Big Tech".

The 75-year-old former world leader created the Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Group, with the aim of rivalling "the liberal media consortium".

He said: "I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon."

The app has been compared to micro-blogging site Twitter.

Trump was infamously banned from Twitter in January following the Capitol riots, and later launched his own platform called 'From the Desk of Donald J Trump', which was also suspended after its posts violated the site's bad evasion policy.

In a statement regarding his new social network, Trump said: "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced."

Anyone wanting to sign up for TRUTH Social can pre-register on the Apple App Store, where they will be met with the mission statement: "TRUTH Social is America's "Big Tent" social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."