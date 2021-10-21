Apple will reportedly require employees who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 to provide a negative test result every time they work in one of their offices.

The tech giant does not currently mandate that its employees must have the vaccine, however, if they haven't been inoculated against the virus or refuse to confirm the vaccination status, they will allegedly be asked to take a rapid test each time they enter an Apple office from November 1.

According to Bloomberg, they will have until October 24 to give evidence of having had the coronavirus jab.

Those who are unvaccinated will then have to use home testing kits and submit the results via an app.

Staff were encouraged to work from home at the height of the pandemic and through much of this year.

President Joe Biden's administration has set a date of December 8, for all federal contractors to ask the requirement of their staff.

Meanwhile, September saw Apple's iOS15 update launch.

The tech giant did not introduce wholesale changes for the latest big update but took into account how the lives of users have changed during the global health crisis.

The biggest updates for iPad and iPhones users were on FaceTime in a nod to the amount of time people have spent on online calls.

FaceTime Group mode now supports a grid view that allows people to see more faces at the same time and lets users listen to music and watch Apple TV and stream other services such as Disney+.

Apple also added features like the ability to blur out backgrounds on FaceTime and put users into focus, in a similar manner to Portrait mode for photos taken on iPhones.

The firm have also added improvements to the digital wallet as it can now unlock doors and hotel rooms that support the relevant technology.

Meanwhile, the new Focus feature enables those who are frequently glued to their screens to select the kind of notifications they want to receive and who they want to get them from. As an example, a user can set their phone to 'Work' mode and opt to only receive notifications from work colleagues.

When the other notifications, users can set up a 'do not disturb' message to inform others that they are not available at that moment in time.