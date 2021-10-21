Jessica Simpson wants to stick to her fitness goals.

The singer-turned-designer has posted an update about her exercise regime on social media, sharing a photo of herself standing on a treadmill in her home gym.

She wrote in the caption on Instagram: "First day back at it and I'm already hurtin' and feelin' real dramatic about being sore. I have been craving this, but procrastinating. (sic)"

The 41-year-old star intends to stick to her workout plan - but also promised herself treats as an incentive.

Jessica said: "One work out and I am determined to not let myself down. Although I will be eating a brownie to give myself some points! #beastmode #goMOMSgo (sic)"

The ‘Open Book’ author has been honest about her body image battles throughout her career.

Earlier this year, Jessica revealed that she'd abandoned her scales and was instead paying more attention to how she feels.

The blonde beauty explained: "I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size.

"I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me."

Jessica has admitted to being damaged by the negative comments that have come her way during her career.

The pop star confessed to spending "years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time".

She added: "I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up."