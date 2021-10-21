Anita Dobson found it tough being "cleaner, cook and carer" for Brian May after he suffered a heart attack.

The 72-year-old actress - who has been married to the music star since 2000 - confessed to feeling overwhelmed by the challenge of caring for her husband, who suffered a heart attack amid the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Anita said: "My husband had a heart attack, sciatica and a haemorrhage, and I suddenly went from being a working actress to being a cleaner, cook and carer.

"Not a role I’m easily castable for! I did the best I could and thank God he’s all right now.

"He’s very kind. He says, ‘It’s down to Anita that I got through it’.

"But what you would have seen behind the scenes was a menial who was so grumpy it just wasn’t true.

"I’d go off into a corner and mutter away to myself, the cat, the fish and the birds in the trees – anybody who would listen."

Anita admitted that, at one point, she wondered whether she'd need to become Brian's permanent carer.

The actress told Woman’s Weekly magazine: "Lockdown was dreadful, a nightmare that I wish never to go back into.

"Even when Brian started to get better there was this awful feeling of is this my life now?"

Last year, Brian revealed via Instagram that he suffered a heart attack after injuring himself in his garden..

The 74-year-old musician was taken to hospital after tearing a muscle while gardening - but his health situation turned out to be much more serious than he initially thought.

In an Instagram video, he explained: "I was shocked, I thought I was a healthy guy. Everyone says I've got a great blood pressure and I keep fit, I bike, good diet.

"I had - in the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside - I had a small heart attack. I say small, it's not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness."