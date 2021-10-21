Ed Sheeran once became violently ill after eating two litres of chocolate ice cream.

The 30-year-old pop star completed the Big Kahuna Challenge in Rhode Island in 2013, after he was encouraged to test himself by his showbiz pal Taylor Swift - but the experience ultimately led to him projectile vomiting.

Speaking about his eating habits, Ed shared: "I used to be a pizza and chips man and that's all I ate but when I started travelling the world my thing of it was if a whole culture goes 'this is our thing' and 'we love it' then I'm going to give it a go because when you go into any restaurant and there's a chef there and they specialise in something it must be good.

"We never wasted anything and that's the hardest thing about eating in America because the portion sizes are huge. I used to always finish them but then I turned into a fat **** and now when I go back, I have to ask can you half or quarter it."

The 'Perfect' hitmaker was particularly determined to impress Taylor during the ice cream challenge.

But he was ultimately left feeling terrible and was "sick all over the floor".

He told the 'Off Menu' podcast: "She had invited us to her place in Rhode Island and so we got there, and she said there's this great little ice cream place in the town.

"We went there, and they had this ice cream eating competition called the Big Kahuna Challenge and at this point, I was like I can do this, I know I can do this, and it was something crazy like two litres of ice cream and I was like I can do that.

"I'm there with Taylor and my brother and they bring this ice cream out but you have to add toppings and I stupidly said gummy bears, which are going to fill you up so I start eating this thing and I get halfway through and go 'I am killing this' and because it's Taylor lots of fans started turning up so in the end there are 20-30 young girls going 'you can do it Ed!'

"I get to three quarters and I start shivering and I'm like man this is actually really f***** up and I'm there shivering, and I have one and a half litres of ice cream in me with these gummy bears but I've got the pressure of these kids watching me and Taylor is playing 'Eye of the Tiger'."